State news: Legislative news updates

Oklahoma House and Senate

Sen. Kay Floyd files bill codifying school library policies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, has filed legislation to place school library policies already in use across Oklahoma in state statute. Senate Bill 1640 would codify policies used by the Oklahoma Library Association and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association for selecting, deselecting and reconsidering library media materials.

“Some Oklahomans may not be aware of the long-standing policies our school libraries have in place for determining which materials are in their collections, and the process for lodging complaints about any of those materials, which also includes an appeals process,” Floyd said. “My goal is to help provide clarity and awareness about those rules and procedures.”

SB 1640 has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee. Those committees, and others, will begin consideration of legislation after the 2022 session convenes on Feb. 7.

***

Barriers of employment focus of Bipartisan Licensure Legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bipartisan measure filed for the 2022 Legislative session would remove barriers of employment for Oklahomans released from prison.

House Bill 3002, by Sen. Zack Taylor and Rep. Cyndi Munson, amends requirements and qualifications for five occupational licenses. The licensure changes involve the Oklahoma scrap metal dealers, the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, motor vehicle dealers, used motor vehicle dealers, and the Oklahoma Micropigmentation Regulation Act.

The legislation maintains the licensing entity’s ability to consider an applicant’s criminal history but must also identify whether the applicant's crime relates to the occupation and poses a reasonable threat to public safety.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted workforce shortages across our state. Addressing barriers to access occupations that need licensure is a solution to get Oklahomans into the workforce, especially those who have been formerly incarcerated,” said Munson, D-Oklahoma City. “There has been an incredible effort to update our laws to allow for second chances to Oklahomans who have served their sentences, participated in rehabilitation programs, and are now ready to be back in the workforce.

“When Oklahomans have the opportunity to be productive citizens, recidivism rates decrease, communities are safer, and our taxpayer dollars are used for less costly programs and services that focus on restoration, not punishment.”

HB3002 provides more employment opportunities for Oklahomans who have been formerly incarcerated and are ready to join Oklahoma’s workforce. This legislation prioritizes growing Oklahoma's workforce and public safety.

“Growing and strengthening our workforce are priority goals for me and always have been. To reach those goals, we have to ensure every Oklahoman has every opportunity to enter the workforce,” said Taylor, R-Seminole. “This legislation gives thousands of Oklahomans a second chance to become productive citizens in our communities. When Oklahomans can work, our communities are safer and stronger.”

To provide input on HB3002 or to contact the office of Rep. Cyndi Munson, call (405) 557-7392 or email cyndi.munson@okhouse.gov.

***

Burns files measure to provide tax exemptions for some rural hospitals

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to keep rural hospitals serving their communities, Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, has filed Senate Bill 1774, which would allow for some hospitals to receive a tax exemption on the sale of personal property or services for hospital use.

To qualify for the exemption, hospitals must meet certain criteria. These include being housed in a building owned by a county or municipality; being operated by a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization; and being located in a county with a population of less than 100,000 people.

“Nearly half of all Oklahomans live in a rural area of the state, so it’s critical our hospitals in these areas are open and available to serve our citizens,” Burns said. “Unfortunately, more than 80 rural hospitals across the nation have shut their doors over the last decade. Providing hospitals that are operating as a non-profit organization with a tax exemption will help keep their doors open so they can continue to provide high-quality health care for the Oklahomans who need it most.”

A nationwide study conducted by the Chartis Center for Rural Health found that despite rural hospitals receiving federal stimulus funds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, about 25 percent of these facilities across the United States are at risk for closure in 2022.

“Stimulus funds provided these hospitals short-term solutions, but we must think outside of the box to give rural health care long-term stability,” Burns said. “This is just one way we can support our rural hospitals and provide them operating relief so they can better serve our citizens.”

The measure has been assigned to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees and will be eligible to be heard when the legislative session begins Feb. 7.

***

Hamilton files measure prohibiting foreign-owned businesses from purchasing Oklahoma lands

OKLAHOMA CITY – As a rancher in Southeastern Oklahoma, Sen. Warren Hamilton has seen the impact of Oklahoma lands being purchased by foreign entities. The McCurtain Republican says it’s time the legislature puts a stop to these transactions and has filed Senate Bill 1469 to clarify that foreign ownership of Oklahoma lands is prohibited, even from business entities and trusts.

“As Oklahoma’s marijuana industry continues to grow, we’ve seen an increasing number of foreign interests come into our state and purchase our farmland for astronomical amounts of money in order to set up grows and other related businesses,” Hamilton said. “While Oklahoma law already prevents foreign land ownership, it doesn’t prevent these folks from creating businesses to purchase property. Senate Bill 1469 will put an end to this workaround of current state statute.”

According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports, Oklahoma is one of 14 states across the nation with more than one million foreign-owned acres of land, joining Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico on the list. Oklahoma is also one of 14 states that currently restricts or prohibits foreign ownership of U.S. private agricultural lands.

While Hamilton’s bill is Oklahoma-specific, foreign-interest land ownership is a nationwide issue. Legislation has been introduced into Congress that would restrict non-American citizens from investing and owning U.S. agricultural land. Data from the Congressional Research Service shows foreign persons or entities hold ownership of nearly three percent of all privately-owned agricultural land across the nation.

“This is America,” Hamilton said. “In order to own a piece of it, you should be an American. To allow any foreign entity to own a piece of America is treasonous – such foolishness may be allowed in places like California, but it should never happen here in Oklahoma. I’m confident my colleagues will see the urgent need to close the loophole in current state statute and put an end to foreign land ownership in our state.”

The measure has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee and will be eligible to be heard when the legislative session convenes on Feb. 7.