Fairview Cemetery's mausoleum issue prompts City of Shawnee pause in takeover

Fairview Cemetery's mausoleum has already shown its headache potential to the City of Shawnee after a recent interment proved impossible at the site.

Shawnee City Commissioners spent about half an hour in executive session Monday; behind closed doors they reassessed their role concerning the building — and their previous agreement to take it on several months ago.

Ward 1 Shawnee City Commissioner Daniel Matthews made a motion to revoke the April 5, 2021, acceptance of the mausoleum building funds and records from the Fairview Mausoleum Association Inc.

“Based upon (1) the Mausoleum Association's failure to perform by not turning over funds and records; (2) the request for the addition of a material term of the donation, specifically a grant of indemnification by the city; and (3) the need to further discuss the disposition of the real property, and if being considered for transfer to the city, the appropriate due diligence necessary to accept; further, staff will immediately communicate with the Fairview Mausoleum Association Inc. to further discuss a comprehensive proposal for the disposition of the mausoleum to be considered by the commission at a future date,” he said.

In April the city unanimously voted in favor of accepting the building, as well as its remaining trust fund balance of approximately $30,000, according to the minutes of the April 5, 2021, Shawnee City Commission board meeting. Fairview Mausoleum Association was the previous owner of the structure, but the entity had plans to dissolve, due to lack of funds.

Now, the fallout from years of neglect is landing on the city's shoulders.

A local family with multiple crypt deeds at the mausoleum cannot make use of their investment that was paid for and settled many years ago.

Sherill (Dockrey) Ball, a relative of several deceased family members laid to rest in the mausoleum, addressed City Commissioners Monday night saying there is now so much damage at the structure that it's unusable.

There is significant damage to the surrounding marble on several of her family member's crypts, she said, adding the face plate of one of the crypts had fallen off completely. With the structure closed to the public, her family cannot even visit the site, she said.

What's worse is (at least) one of the family's reserved crypts can't even be used now.

“Kilty Reeves was recently interred in the mausoleum, but we were unable to use one of the deeded crypts,” she said. “The deeded crypt was next to other family members; there was concern that placing her there could cause the others to collapse.”

And mother, Vivian Dockrey, is currently in a nursing home on Hospice; she has deeds for herself and two others that she purchased years ago, Sherill Dockrey said. Those reserved chambers now likely stand in question, as well.

Background

In a letter written years ago to the City of Shawnee's then-Director of Operations James Bryce, the association expressed its desire to donate the building and trust, worth $30,000, to the city.

“It is the intention of Fairview Mausoleum Association Inc. to donate its assets including building, trust fund and records to the City of Shawnee as soon as possible with a preferred transfer date before May, 27, 2013,” the letter reads. “Upon completion of the transfer, the corporation will dissolve.”

Efforts over the years to find a buyer for the mausoleum had proved difficult for the company.

“The biggest difficulty to selling Fairview Mausoleum was the fact that it was not part of Fairview Cemetery; and therefore, not part of a larger, multifaceted enterprise,” the letter by Paul Tiemann, for Fairview Mausoleum Association, Inc., reads.

In the past several years the mausoleum has seen little to no maintenance or repairs.

Tiemann said, crypt sales had not been enough to cover care and maintenance costs since 2003.

“The business checking account has decreased to the point that even the electric bill cannot be paid,” he said in the years-old letter.

Since the City of Shawnee did not own the mausoleum, it was unable to make any effort toward upkeep or repairs.

So the building has been stuck in a state of neglect for some time.

In April Shawnee Public Works Director Brad Schmidt said in order to get the 2,500 square-foot building structurally sound, a lot of money would have to be spent.

He estimated around $600,000 for a complete total project, but was updating quotes staff had acquired in 2015.

Foundation repairs, roofing, tiles, doors, windows, cabinets, flooring and electrical wiring are among some of the items needing attention.

About 30 percent of the crypts had been sold and the rest could potentially become a source of revenue for the city, then-Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said in April.

The structure is built to hold roughly 500 crypts, Schmidt said.

