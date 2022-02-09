Lankford named Legislator of the Month by 60 Plus Association

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has received the Lawmaker of the Month award from 60 Plus, the American Association of Senior Citizens, a nonpartisan organization working for the benefit of Senior Adults by supporting the repeal of the death tax, saving Social Security and Medicare, affordable prescription drugs, lowering energy costs, and other issues for seniors.

“I am grateful our nation’s seniors have groups like 60 Plus looking out for what’s in their best interest and tracking issues that matter to them,” said Lankford. “Our seniors are active and essential in our communities, but they also face unique financial and health challenges. I have worked for the past two years to protect seniors from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, but I have worked for years to help senior adults by addressing the lagging service by the Social Security Administration and the Office of Personnel Management for those nearing retirement. I continue to work to address skyrocketing drug prices, rising inflation that hits those on a fixed income hardest, and increasing energy costs that make it hard to plan for the future..."

Presenting the award on Capitol Hill, 60 Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Martin called Lankford “a tireless worker for the elderly who can be counted on to protect Social Security and Medicare.”

“Senator Lankford fights to protect the pocketbooks of seniors and to end wasteful spending of our tax dollars. He agrees with 60 Plus that seniors have to live within their means and so should our government.” Martin said.

In January, Lankford, a member of the Senate Finance Committee with jurisdiction over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), celebrated a huge win for Oklahoma seniors and local pharmacies as Medicare officials announced a proposal for sweeping changes to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans for seniors.