Recent count shows rise in local homeless

On Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners heard the results of the city's most recent Homeless Point in Time Count.

Community Development Director Rian Harkins said two weeks ago, during a 24-hour period, a team of local volunteers and city staff made the rounds across the city to update the numbers. Harkins said an agency was originally going to perform the count for the city, but due to sickness right before the scheduled event, it was unable to accomplish the task.

“Preliminarily, what we're looking at right now from that count is 59 unsheltered individuals, 15 in a shelter of some kind, and we were also able to document that there what we would call five couch-homeless,” he said. “They do not have a permanent residence; they basically bum the couch or spare room of someone they know and often times float from place to place over a period of time.”

There were 62 in different encampments who were observed sleeping or did not want to be bothered or did not want to talk, he said.

“That gives us a subtotal of 141 individuals,” Harkins said.

He said staff was able to obtain information from local schools.

“Thirty individuals that we would additionally call couch-homeless,” he said. “Typically we assume at least one parent for those children, so that gives us 60 total.”

He said staff also was able to obtain information and document 14 individuals in some type of transitional homeless situation dealing with substance abuse issues — bringing the subtotal to 215.

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) however, when you do the Point in Time Count, assumes you are finding about one fourth of the total homeless population,” he said. “That gives us a rough assumption of 860 individuals, which is a staggering number — and definitely an increase over what was documented at the last Point in Time Count.”

He said obviously some of that is impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a number of other factors that go into why individuals are homeless.

“We heard a number of stories last week with the winter storm, when city staff and volunteer groups quickly put an emergency shelter together at the C3 church,” he said. “Loss of jobs, medical issues, a death in the family. Things just one issue after another. It truly goes to the idea that there are many individuals in our community that are one or two issues away from being in that position.”

Harkins said the data is used to apply for grant opportunities and to document what the needs are with partner agencies, but also to document how those needs can be addressed.

“How we can bring those partner groups together,” he said. “The data will not just sit there; it will begin to be used as part of a larger continuum of care strategy that staff is beginning to work on as our own entity and lead agency, but also how we will partner with other agencies outside, throughout the rest of the state.”

Last count's figures

In June, the city did its first Homeless Point in Time Count in Shawnee.

According to that initial count — using sheltered homeless numbers, school data and survey forms, then Homeless Coordinator Lauren Craig said the total came to 451 homeless or inadequately housed individuals in town, which included 282 children.

Inadequate housing can mean sharing the housing of others, staying in motels, RV parks or campgrounds, in shelters or transitional housing, sleeping in cars, abandoned buildings, substandard housing or similar settings, Craig's report reads.

Homeless unsheltered individuals who completed the survey forms numbered 86; there were 32 recorded who refused to participate in the data collection process, according to the report.

For more information, visit homeshawneeok.org or contact info@homeshawneeok.org.

