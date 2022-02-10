Stitt names Shawnee top in state for women business owners

Shawnee has made the top of the list.

Fhionna Shaughnessy, with Shawnee Forward, announced this week that Shawnee officially ranks No. 1 in the state.

“Effective Jan. 31, Gov. Kevin Stitt is recognizing Shawnee as the No. 1 city in the state for women business owners,” she said. “It is official; the proclamation is posted on the state website.”

Shawnee Forward will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at South Central Industries.

At the event the governor's proclamation will be read and residents will be able to celebrate the distinction. Congresswoman Stephanie Bice is expected to be in attendance, as well as other dignitaries.

She said 70 to 100 are already expected at the event, but all are welcome to attend, Shaughnessy said.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.