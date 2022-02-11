Shawnee gateway sign project set for Farrall Street at 177

It is common knowledge that Interstate 40 leads many travelers right to Shawnee's doorstep. However, it is not the only way to get here.

Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said this week a project is gearing up to install a wayfinding sign at an often overlooked gateway entrance on the south side of town.

“In recent months the city manager's office reached out to me about potentially adding a gateway sign at the Farrall Street and 177 interchange,” he said. “Like the kind of monument signage we have at Harrison, and (at) Kickapoo, as you come off I-40.”

He said since all the gateway signs are installed along state highway corridors, they're governed by a maintenance agreement with ODOT.

“In 2016, we entered into a project agreement with ODOT for the installation and maintenance of gateway signs, among other wayfinding signage,” he said. “To set up the future gateway sign we'd like to install for the Farrall Street project, we need to get an approval for ODOT in the form of an addendum to that original agreement.”

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.