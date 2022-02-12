Eck awarded Certified Municipal Clerk designation

Press release

The City of Shawnee announced Thursday Senior Deputy City Clerk, Kacie Eck, has been awarded the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk.

The Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation is granted by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC). The IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements, and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, community and state.

The IIMC, founded in 1947, has more than 14,000 members throughout the United States and other countries. The organization’s mission is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.

Eck began her career with the City of Shawnee in 2015 as the Deputy City Clerk. "Through demonstration of hard work and dedication to the City of Shawnee, Kacie was promoted to the position of Senior Deputy City Clerk in 2018," Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said. "Kacie is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in political science at the Oklahoma City Community College and is excited to continue her career in municipal government."

“Kacie Eck is a valuable member of the City of Shawnee leadership team. We look forward to seeing her continued growth and success,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.