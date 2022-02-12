Sidewalk installation on Independence underway

The long-needed sidewalk project along Independence Street is underway this week as crews can be seen working along the street just west of Harrison.

In December, the Commission unanimously approved a contract for $417,926 to EMC Services, LLC, based in Oklahoma City.

In February the City of Shawnee had entered into a Professional Services Agreement with CEC for final design on the Independence Street Sidewalk Improvement project. Once design was complete, the project was advertised for bidding in October and staff received bids at the Nov. 15 Shawnee City Commission meeting.

Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said five bids were received with base bid ranging from $417,926 to $732,660.

“The engineering construction estimate prior to the bid was $561,799,” he said.

Low bidder was EMC Services.

“In reviewing the provided references its clear EMC has completed comparable work with other municipalities in the central Oklahoma area,” Barkhimer said.

He recommended awarding the Independence Street Sidewalk improvements — base bid only — to EMC Services.

Barkhimer said the city's portion of the money for the project would be funded from the Capital Outlay Building and Improvements fund. Some money from the Avedis Foundation's match grant for sidewalk improvements would also be used for this project.

The sidewalk work will be from Kickapoo to Harrison, along Independence.

