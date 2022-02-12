Shawnee Twin Lakes Advisory Committee offers report to City Commissioners

The Lake Advisory Committee served up its findings this week as Shawnee City Attorney Joe Vorndran, who chaired the committee, presented Shawnee City Commissioners with a detailed assessment of needs regarding the lakes, as well as offering many recommendations the group found most urgent and important, moving forward.

Since being appointed in August by Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, the Lake Advisory Committee was tasked to review current code, prioritize issues and make recommendations regarding the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The group was to have 90 days to identify topics of interest/needs/goals to help with revisions to existing lake ordinances and report back to the Commission with its findings. In December, Shawnee City Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Lake Advisory Committee's services until Feb. 25.

Vorndran said three core issues were identified — safety and code enforcement, commercial development, and facility improvement/recreation.

First and foremost, a lake ranger is needed.

There is not much point in making regulations if they aren't enforced, he explained.

(The city would need to budget for and retain qualified personnel to oversee safety response and code enforcement at the Shawnee Twin Lakes, the report reads.

“It is important that the full-time employee (FTE) tasked with these duties have a consistent daily presence on land and in the water,” Vorndran said.

That said, the city lake ranger(s) would need a place to work. The city would need to budget for and construct/remodel several facilities at the ShawneeTwin Lakes to house and assist law/code enforcement personnel and first responders. Facilities should include a dedicated dock for storage and use of City-owned watercraft; a joint sub-station for the Shawnee Police Department, Fire, Emergency Medical Services to provide a base of operation and provide increased presence in the area. Also, wayfinding signage and posted regulations would need to be installed.

Regarding commercial development, Vorndran said another much-needed item is a lake study that will assess the current state of the asset and make recommendations regarding deliberate development and conservation of the lakes. He said the study should address the need for commercial development and the ability to support it; the impact of commercial development on natural resources; opportunities for Lake No. 2; infrastructure; financial and environmental costs; as well as a reasonable timeline.

The study should result in a strategic master plan for the lake that aligns with the comprehensive plan for the City of Shawnee, he said.

Once the study is done, some ordinance changes to allow for limited short-term commercial activity at the lakes is encouraged.

Home-sharing (Airbnb, VRBO) should be allowed with established guidelines as soon as possible, the report reads.

There are many facility improvements and recreation on the radar, including roads, parks, ramps, docks and parking areas, as well as the return of sticker permits displayed on boats.

Some action items are short-term, while others are long-term.

Vorndran said the lake study and master plan need to be accomplished in order to address things like where to put the adaptive kayak launch; where to support commercial activity; address infrastructure needs and facility improvements; assess the disposition of cabin-site leases; Lake No. 2 development and long-term road maintenance.

Among things that could potentially be handled more quickly are: the hiring of a lake ranger; having a dedicated dock for emergency response and patrol boats; signage; updated lake ordinances; existing infrastructure needs, like upkeep and repairs; limited commercial activity and home-sharing regulations

No action has been taken yet by the board.

Shawnee Twin Lakes Background

The lake advisory committee was established in August after residents challenged a ordinance proposal (June 7) updating of some Shawnee Twin Lakes regulations, as well as the creation of framework for a commercial lake zone.

What leaders had offered in an attempt to update city code — to make it line up with state law — turned out to spark some confusion and/or issues of concern for many lake residents. Also, the addition of framework that would create a process for permitting potential commercial activities was a hot topic among residents.

The agenda item was deferred.

The next week City Hall was packed with then-Ward 2 City Commissioner Bob Weaver and his fellow lake residents, along with then-City Manager Chance Allison, City Attorney Joe Vorndran and Public Works Director Brad Schmidt to talk about the proposed changes that may affect residents visiting the Twin Lakes, as well as its lease-holders and land owners.

In order to offer a more open and casual discussion, most of the commission was advised to opt out of the meeting, Vorndran explained. If too many commissioners are together at an event (creating a quorum) certain rules kick in, which changes how the gathering must be conducted.

The two-hour event yielded nearly two dozen questions from speakers about several of the proposed changes, which included adjusted regulations for swimming, fishing, boating, kayaking and the game refuge — as well as enforcing existing code and the city's effort to create the construct for a commercial lake zone process.

Some confusion was spurred by the city's attempt to clean up ambiguous language.

Vorndran explained the necessity for more specific and consistent definitions, as well as the need to pay special attention to subtle differences in wording, because from a legal standpoint they can change a meaning substantially. Vague language can't be enforced, he said.

One of the meeting's speakers was former city commissioner Frank Sims, who was one of the leaders dealing with the same task to update lake rules in 2010.

He said back then a time-consuming process, including seven meetings with residents, was conducted to establish the code that's been in place the past 10 years.

“There is a lot that needs to be discussed and vetted,” he said.

One problem is there are still benefits and promises that were made to lake lease holders then that the city has failed to fulfill, he said, which has sparked some distrust.

“They don't have a lot of faith (in the city),” he said, explaining they were ensured there would be a lake ranger; lease rates were even tripled to boost funding earmarked for lake needs, like improving campgrounds and increasing patrol units in the area.

A recurring point of contention appeared to hinge around the difference between a requesting a rezone and applying for a conditional-use permit — more specifically when lake lease holders would be notified of activities/changes being proposed in the vicinity.

Currently, with a city rezone request, nearby residents must be notified before a hearing; that notification process isn't required for conditional-use permits. Also, since the city owns most of the land around the lakes, it technically wouldn't be required to let the lease holders know about rezone requests (only owners are afforded that consideration) — although Vorndran said that issue would be looked at and should be addressed.

Among some of the issues voiced in June were:

• the recently constructed kayak launch station in the canal between Lake No. 1 and Lake No. 2 was cited as a dangerous situation by some of the attendees;

• a water study was requested to determine potential impact to Shawnee's main water source by commercialization;

• concerns that new city ordinances take precedence over a lake lease agreement, and that current lease agreements could potentially be affected by a conflict with any new ordinance;

• enforcement and a heavy increase in patrol was requested;

• liability concerns were raised by lake lease holders regarding those fishing or using personal watercraft being afforded close access to docks or shorelines around the lake;

• the need for much improvement to lake roads

In the end, city leaders were left with several pages of notes and a variety of details to sort out.

It was encouraged by some lake residents that the present ordinance proposal be scrapped altogether and a committee be created and/or set up multiple meetings with stakeholders to create a new proposal.

