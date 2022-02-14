Weekend fire destroys room at Super 8 hotel; no injuries reported

Shawnee firefighters extinguished a hotel room fire after an oxygen tank reportedly exploded in a room at Shawnee's Super 8 Saturday afternoon. Guests were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore, who said smoke was visible miles away as crews were en route, said a room on the first floor was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at 5104 N. Harrison, just north of Interstate 40.

Fire crews began an attack on the blaze as flames were blowing out the bottom floor window of that room and over the second-floor balcony area, he said, adding that the room's occupant had safely escaped.

The concrete construction of the two-story hotel, which includes concrete ceilings and walls, held the heat inside the room of origin, he said, which helped firefighters get a good handle on extinguishing the fire.

Guests were evacuated from other rooms on both sides of the hotel building, with fire damage mostly contained to the one room, he said. Firefighters cleared smoke from other nearby areas as they worked the scene.

Killgore said the room's occupant was using oxygen and an explosion of an oxygen machine blew out the window of the hotel room.

The room involved in the fire was designated as a smoking room for guests, Killgore said; the occupant reported that she was not smoking.

Cause of the fire was listed as undetermined and is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.