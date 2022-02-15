Slower cleanup on Main Street: Rubble remains after fire caused quick demo of Shawnee icon

After two months, rubble remains after a fire caused the quick demolition of a Shawnee icon along Main Street the first week of December.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said a hearing regarding the 524 E. Main building took place Jan. 20.

“The building owner pulled a demolition permit, which gives them up to six months to complete the demolition,” she said. “In light of the location of the structure as well as the safety barriers, we are in communication with the owner to expedite the demolition and debris removal.”

Background

Just hours before Shawnee's annual Christmas parade Dec. 2, an unexpected twist to the annual downtown festivities flared up — a fire that ultimately resulted in immediate demolition.

On the 500 block of Main Street, a building just west of the drive into the Santa Fe Depot caught fire mid-afternoon, causing Shawnee Fire Department crews to respond.

Firefighters had ladder trucks positioned at Main Street and the Santa Fe Depot driveway to douse the flames.

Attached to the structure on its west side was a small storefront that also sustained heavy damage.

During the ordeal, the two-story brick structure that for decades displayed painted signs — Santa Fe Trading Post and Drink Dr. Pepper Good For Life! — sustained the collapse of its roof and a large portion of its east wall.

On the front of the building as the site burned — becoming like an epitaph — an engraved stone read “J.H. Wellington 1907,” a reminder of its longstanding history on Main Street.

A long vertical crack appeared along the east wall and bricks were buckling outward as the building was being doused; the 500 block of Main was locked down with concrete barriers at the corners of Minnesota and Main, and Pennsylvania and Main.

OG&E soon arrived to disconnect electric lines on nearby poles as well as a line that was attached to the building's exterior.

The city's demolition of the structure took roughly an hour to complete; the last wall was coming down as music for the Christmas event could be heard up the street.

In anticipation of resident concerns, SEFF President Dell Kerbs confirmed the parade's fireworks display had nothing to do with the blaze — none of its equipment or setup was even on that block. The parade route ended a block before where the fire occurred, he said.

Traffic was redirected around that area that night.

Arson was suspected in the blaze.

Shawnee Fire Marshal David Anderson said there were no utilities turned on at that building, which was vacant.

Anderson said he was unable to go inside to further investigate the blaze because of the collapse danger, but he said arson is suspected, although the fire remains under investigation.

Anderson, who said there have been homeless found inside that building in the past, said a city code enforcement officer removed several vagrants from the building on the morning of Dec. 2.

The building itself had historical significance, with years of history.

With the Santa Fe Depot built a few years earlier in 1903, the landmark 1907 building served as the Santa Fe Hotel during the heyday of Shawnee's railroad era, which was from about 1907 to 1928, archives show.

