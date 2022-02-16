Night to Dream: Residents, people with disablilties gather for prom

Many Shawnee residents got together to celebrate a special event over the weekend — not the Superbowl, it was a massive party held two days before that.

South Central Industries (SCI) offered its clients and other individuals with disabilities in the Shawnee community the chance to put on their dancing shoes Friday with the return of its Night to Dream prom.

“It truly was one of the most magical nights imaginable,” Tina Hanna, SCI executive director, said. “Watching the smiles, dancing, magic shows, karaoke and even tears of joy were extremely heartwarming, and that was from the volunteers. The participants had an even more magical experience.”

Some of the activities for those that attended the prom included walking the red carpet, a personal crown or tiara, boutonniere or corsage, dancing, karaoke, dinner, desserts, face painting, photo booths, magicians, balloon art and performances by special musical groups. Through community support the activities and accoutrements were all free to all participants.

Around 100 special guests attended and over 200 community volunteers served as Prom Buddies and other hosting events.

Hanna said one of the biggest challenges in planning the event was making sure individuals knew the Night to Dream Prom was not just an SCI event, but a special opportunity for any individual with a disability age of 14 and over in the surrounding Shawnee community to experience and enjoy an event that is one of life’s highlights and treasured memories.

“Night to Dream allows the Shawnee community to show support for this population that is sometimes overlooked,” Hanna said. “The support, advocacy and encouragement we have received on their behalf for this program is overwhelming.”

She said a prom is a rite of passage that most take for granted.

“Most of us participated in high school once or a couple of times,” she said. “Being able to create that experience for someone who wasn’t able to participate or wasn’t comfortable participating prior to now is an exciting project for us to do and worthwhile.”

SCI was founded in 1981 to provide vocational training, employment opportunities and residential services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information about South Central services and/or the prom, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.southcentralindustriesinc.com/night-to-shine or call (405) 275-3851.

