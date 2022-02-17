Forecast bounces from spring to winter weather

Winter weather is expected ahead; after all, it is February. But that could mean anything for this state.

Just two weeks ago several inches of snow were being dumped on the area, but, in true Oklahoma style, the weather rebounded quickly as temps in the 60s soon arrived.

Now, however, stormy conditions are on the radar again as another round of inclement weather — including a chance of hail — was expected to begin rolling in Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, at weather.gov, the most likely time for severe storms in Pottawatomie County was around 4 a.m. this morning as a cold front was expected to push its way eastward.

Thursday's forecast indicates the possibility of up to four to six inches of snowfall in northwestern parts of the state by noon, but it is unlikely to reach as far as Pottawatomie County, the website states.

“A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 9 a.m. and noon. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 30 by noon,” the website states for Shawnee. “Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.”

By this evening, the forecast reads, mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A slight chance of rain is expected early next week.

Watch for updates.

