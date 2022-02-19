Shawnee City Commissioners set to discuss opioid court battle, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Twin Lakes

Shawnee City Commissioners are set to have a conversation with the city attorney behind closed doors when they get together for Tuesday's regular board meeting.

Slated for executive session, commissioners will discuss CJ-2019-04, an opioid case filed by the City of Shawnee Jan. 7, 2019, against Teva Pharmaceuticals, USA, Inc. Multiple pharmaceutical companies and physicians (33) are listed as defendants along with Teva, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, at oscn.net. Similarly, the United States also has filed a case against Teva, charging the company with participating in three conspiracies to suppress and eliminate competition by agreeing to fix prices, allocate customers, and rig bids for generic drugs, according to The United States Department of Justice website, at justice.gov.

In other business, another addendum is on the agenda regarding the Continued Cooperation Agreement between the city and Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) as an extension of the time frame for completing agreed-upon terms is considered for a second time.

The cooperative agreement was first adopted in September, allowing 90 days to negotiate and mutually agree on — but not necessarily complete — the provision of various services and the transfer of affected infrastructure within the area of the recent detachment.

“In the event the Contemplated Agreements and Transition Items are not fully negotiated and/or mutual assent is not achieved within the 90-day time frame, a single, additional, 60-day extension may be exercised upon written agreement by the Entities,” the document reads. That one-time 60-day timeline extension was approved in December. Tuesday's effort would be a second extension, which is not figured into the original terms of agreement but was an option included in the first extension.

On the agenda, discussion of the Lake Advisory Committee’s recent recommendations regarding potential employment position(s) at the Shawnee Twin Lakes is up for commissioner consideration, as well as the potential for an ordinance to amend parts of City Code.

A multi-faceted item is pegged for action from the board regarding 190 W. Shawnee Mall Drive. A public hearing is set and applicant Muhammad Khan is requesting a rezone change from CP (Planned Shopping Center District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District).

Following that, he also requests approval of the preliminary and final plats for Striker Equities at the Shawnee Mall subdivision located immediately west of that property.

Regarding the city's contract for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services, an addendum is up for action as Central Disposal intends to transfer ownership of all or part of its units to Superior Waste Solutions, LLC.

Also, Shawnee Forward is scheduled to offer a presentation about public transportation and an AARP survey.

Because of the observation of Presidents Day Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

