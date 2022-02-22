Shawnee warming shelter reopens as Oklahoma braces for more cold weather

The City of Shawnee's warming station is back up and running throughout this week as cold temps and bad weather returns.

Shawnee Homeless Coordinator Erika Genty has announced the city has once again set up the shelter as below-freezing lows are expected throughout the area for the next few days; it started Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the shelter will be at the same location as last time — at the gym at C3 Cross Connection Church, at 329 N. Pesotum, in Shawnee.

From Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m. the site will welcome those needing relief from the cold temperatures. Pets are welcome, as well.

The church offered its gymnasium to house those needing shelter during this time.

“It has a kitchen and dining area, as well as restrooms that have showers,” she said.

She has put the call out for volunteers to staff the site and for volunteers who can serve meals.

Genty said she wants to make it clear this effort is not in competition with existing local programs.

“We know the Salvation Army is limited in what it can do,” she said. “We are coming in alongside to help.”

As it has for years, Salvation Army-Shawnee offers aid during storms and bouts with the bitter cold.

