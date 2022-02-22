Shawnee banker honored for work at OBA Operations School

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — Darci Williams, with First National Bank in Shawnee, has been named an “Honors Graduate” of the 2021 Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School.

Williams received her plaque last week at the First National Bank in Shawnee. OBA Operations School Chairperson Kim Baugh and OBA Director of Education Janis Reeser presented the award.

Williams was selected for the Operations School honor based on her outstanding work on the school’s exam and her contributions and participation in class. She was chosen by the school’s regents, staff, faculty and students. Williams was among 31 students who attended the school Nov. 15-19 at the OBA Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.

The OBA Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations managers to manage effectively and efficiently an operations function within a bank. Students develop a thorough understanding of key operations areas, develop and apply analytical skills, strengthen management skills in relation to human resource planning and motivational techniques, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking and learn about state-of-the-art banking technologies.

The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.