Shawnee's city sales tax revenue continues to rise

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for February has been released; revenue remains up.

Jacob Bussell, assistant finance director, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,728,507.68 for the month — about $167,390 higher than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $2,373,870.85, including interest of $1,085.35, for February 2022, $328,029 more than last year at this time, which was $2,046,927.

It is to be allocated as follows:

General Fund — $1,357,117.84

2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $339,279.46

Capital Improvements Fund — $262,941.58

Street Improvements Fund — $296,869.52

Economic Development Fund — $33,927.96

Police Sales Tax Fund — $42,409.92

Fire Sales Tax Fund — $42,409.92

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,423,887 or 16.47 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $477,616, or 28.34 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $17,141,088, a $1,249,400 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $2,163,247, according to the report, which is an increase of $451,010 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

