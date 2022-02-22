Shawnee's city sales tax revenue continues to rise
Collections up in February
Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for February has been released; revenue remains up.
Jacob Bussell, assistant finance director, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,728,507.68 for the month — about $167,390 higher than last month's total.
Sales tax collections totaled $2,373,870.85, including interest of $1,085.35, for February 2022, $328,029 more than last year at this time, which was $2,046,927.
It is to be allocated as follows:
- General Fund — $1,357,117.84
- 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $339,279.46
- Capital Improvements Fund — $262,941.58
- Street Improvements Fund — $296,869.52
- Economic Development Fund — $33,927.96
- Police Sales Tax Fund — $42,409.92
- Fire Sales Tax Fund — $42,409.92
“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.
For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,423,887 or 16.47 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.
“Use tax collections are up approximately $477,616, or 28.34 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.
Sales tax receipts for the year are $17,141,088, a $1,249,400 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $2,163,247, according to the report, which is an increase of $451,010 compared to last year at this time.
The Fiscal Year began July 1.
