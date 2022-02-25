Avedis Foundation luncheon features speaker Wes Moore despite storm

Despite a bout of stormy winter weather Wednesday, author Wes Moore, keynote speaker for the Avedis Foundation’s 2022 Speaker Series spring luncheon, was able to address residents — both at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and online. Determined to continue with the event, Avedis put together a last-minute option for registered participants to view the lecture live via YouTube.

Moore discussed his background and childhood experiences, as well as the path that has led him to where he stands today. He emphasized the importance of working together to dig out the roots of societal problems, rather than channeling all energy into combating only the symptoms. Collaborative cooperation was a highlight of his focus.

“When it's time to leave (home, job, life, etc.) … make sure it mattered you were here,” he said.

About author Wes Moore

A New York Times best-selling author, Moore is the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, one of the largest anti-poverty forces in the nation. He is a bestselling author, a combat veteran and a social entrepreneur.

Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said Moore's story “is an inspiring example of how determination and effort can change the trajectory of our own lives.”

Moore grew up in Baltimore and the Bronx, where he was raised in a single-parent home. He graduated Phi Theta Kappa from Valley Forge Military College in 1998 and Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University in 2001. He earned an MLitt in International Relations from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar in 2004. Moore then served as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan. He later served as a White House Fellow to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Moore’s first book, The Other Wes Moore, a perennial New York Times bestseller, captured the nation’s attention on the fine line between success and failure in our communities and in ourselves. That story has been optioned by executive producer Oprah Winfrey and HBO to be made into a movie. He is also the author of the best-selling books The Work, Discovering Wes Moore, and This Way Home.

Moore’s latest book, Five Days, explores the uprisings in Baltimore in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody through a kaleidoscope of perspectives and examines critical questions about the deeper causes of violence and poverty.

Moore has worked in finance as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank in London and with Citigroup in New York. Moore also has served on numerous nonprofit and social-impact boards and is a lifetime member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

We're here for good

During the event, Shawnee Chick-Fil-A franchise owner Jeff Madison was named the recipient of the Michelle Briggs We're Here for Good Award. As the winner, Madison was tasked with choosing a local nonprofit to share in the honor. He picked Shawnee Mission, which then received a $5,000 grant from Avedis for its Bison Buddies program.

Avedis Foundation’s Speaker Series aims to bring accomplished and distinguished speakers to the greater Shawnee community to provide insight into critical issues, to inspire and motivate audiences, to promote constructive leadership and to encourage collaboration.

For more information about Avedis, visit avedisfoundation.org.

