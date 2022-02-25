Tell officials what public transportation you want to see in Shawnee with this survey

A survey is now being offered to help city leaders gauge needs as adequate transportation continues to be a priority for Shawnee. Residents can scan a QR code to get to the document link or visit https://bit.ly/pottcotransit.

Shawnee Forward, the Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA), the City of Shawnee, and AARP are partnering to conduct a transportation survey to assess the personal mobility needs and transportation preferences of Pottawatomie County residents aged 18 years or older.

According to this week's Shawnee City Commission agenda, a similar transportation survey was conducted by AARP in 2012. It concluded that two-thirds (66 percent) of those aged 50 years or older were not familiar with public transportation services within the community and the survey also found that the majority (93 percent) drove alone in a vehicle to get to everyday destinations. The 2012 survey results also showed that Pottawatomie County residents were willing to use public transportation under a variety of different circumstances, a memo from Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer reads.

Based on these 2012 survey findings, several community partners — including the Avedis Foundation, the Sac & Fox Nation, Oklahoma Baptist University, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and the Blue Zones Project — pooled funding to commission a study that explored the idea of expanded community transit for Shawnee residents — above and beyond the transit services that are currently provided by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and the Central Oklahoma Transit System (COTS) operated by COCAA, she said.

“Both of these systems offer demand-response service, but not fixed-route/fixed-schedule bus service,” she said. “The 2020 study provides a basic understanding of what a fixed-route bus service could look like, but additional resident input is instrumental to the overall design of a potential future transit system.”

To assist with the collection of resident feedback, AARP’s Oklahoma Office commissioned an updated transportation needs assessment, which was is now being conducted through March 31.

“The community’s feedback is vital and will guide strategic planning activities as Shawnee Forward and their partner agencies address transportation needs that directly impact economic growth, workforce development, educational enrichment, access to healthcare, and social connectivity,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.

“Public transportation provides people with mobility and access to employment, community resources, medical care, and recreational opportunities,” Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt said, “benefiting those who choose to ride, as well as those who have no other choice.”

To view the 2012 AARP survey, download the Feb. 22 Shawnee City Commission agenda at shawneeok.org — search for “minutes and agendas” and follow the prompts.

Watch for updates.

