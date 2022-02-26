Grants for home demolition program offered in Shawnee

Press release

The City of Shawnee annually receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This grant funds home repair programs for qualified, low income homeowners.

One such program, the Home Demolition Grant, is available to qualified homeowners who have a structure on their property which is determined to be a neighborhood blight, or poses a safety risk. This is a grant and repayment is not required.

To be eligible for the housing demolition program, the applicant must meet the following guidelines:

applicant has owned the house to be demolished continuously for one year

the house must be in the city limits of Shawnee

applicant must meet predetermined income limits

City code official has determined the house to be a blight to the neighborhood

To learn more about the Home Demolition Grant, call Jill Nichols in the Shawnee Urban Renewal Authority/CDBG office at (405) 273-1276.