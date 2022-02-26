Committee recommends hiring ranger for Shawnee Twin Lakes, but budget issues persist

Adequate patrol at the Shawnee Twin Lakes is the top priority for residents, but it's easier said than done.

This week Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer offered an update — which is likely a good explanation as to why securing a lake ranger has been an issue for the past several years.

It is a costly undertaking.

That, however, does not negate the consensus that there is a definite need.

Some additional options and adjustments will have to be worked through to tackle the issue.

Weckmueller-Behringer said three options for the creation of the lake ranger position(s) were initially proposed by the committee:

a.) two full-time employees, one being a CLEET-certified law enforcement officer and the other being a certified code enforcement officer;

b.) a contract code enforcement officer for a limited amount of time, then to be followed up by a CLEET-certified officer and code enforcement officer rolled into one;

c.) one full-time equivalent that may not have any certifications, but would coordinate in response with code enforcement and police, as appropriate for the Shawnee Twin Lakes

She said, however, there are concerns with each.

“Pursuant to state law, code enforcement officers are not allowed to carry firearms,” she said, “and finding an officer that holds the dual certification of CLEET-certified and code enforcement-certified — that would definitely shrink the pool of potential applicants.”

Another concern, she said, was if said officer is on vacation or leave of absence of some kind, the city doesn't have the resources to fill the opening on the spot — leaving it open for the duration of the absence.

It doesn't end there.

“There is a significant concern that the response time for additional law enforcement backup could potentially take up to 25 minutes, simply because the Shawnee Twin Lakes is separate from the city proper,” she said.

Keeping all those things in mind, she said the city explored two more options that might better address the desire for 24/7 coverage and avoid some legal issues, as well.

She said new option “d” would include CLEET-certified law enforcement officers, but it would leave only one on patrol at a time, and would still have to wait up to 20-25 minutes for backup when needed.

Option “e” would have the backup issue covered, as it would entail six CLEET-certified law enforcement officers (in three pairs) to cover a designated lake patrol district 24/7, she said.

“As you might have imagined the cost associated with any of these options, must also include the purchase and ongoing maintenance of patrol vehicles,” she said. “We built all of that into an annual cost matrix and annualized the cost over 10 years with the appropriate capital purchase cycles and maintenance built into it.”

She said option “c,” with a potential non-certified person living at the lake, was the cheapest at $88,000 per year, she said.

Being on-call 24/7, coupled with the legal and logistical issues — resources do not really allow for that option, she explained.

The next options to follow would be option 'b' and 'a' costing $112,000 and $194,000 per year, respectively.

With three officers proposed for 'd' and six officers proposed for 'e,' those costs come to almost $400,000, and $900,000 per year, respectively, she said.

“I understand these are well and beyond above the current police department expenditures we already have,” she said. “It's important to keep in mind all of these options are to provide the desired 24/7 coverage.”

Shawnee Twin Lakes advisory committee formed in August

Since being appointed in August by Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, the Lake Advisory Committee was tasked to review current code, prioritize issues and make recommendations regarding the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The lake advisory committee was established after residents challenged a ordinance proposal (June 7) updating of some Shawnee Twin Lakes regulations, as well as the creation of framework for a commercial lake zone.

The agenda item was deferred and the next week City Hall was packed with then-Ward 2 City Commissioner Bob Weaver and his fellow lake residents, along with then-City Manager Chance Allison, City Attorney Joe Vorndran and Public Works Director Brad Schmidt to talk about the proposed changes that may affect residents visiting the Twin Lakes, as well as its lease-holders and land owners.

Changes would affect swimming, fishing, more lake activities

The two-hour event yielded nearly two dozen questions from speakers about several of the proposed changes, which included adjusted regulations for swimming, fishing, boating, kayaking and the game refuge — as well as enforcing existing code and the city's effort to create the construct for a commercial lake zone process.

One of the meeting's speakers was former city commissioner Frank Sims, who was one of the leaders dealing with the same task to update lake rules in 2010.

He said back then a time-consuming process, including seven meetings with residents, was conducted to establish the code that's been in place the past 10 years.

“There is a lot that needs to be discussed and vetted,” he said.

One problem is there are still benefits and promises that were made to lake lease holders then that the city has failed to fulfill, he said, which has sparked some distrust.

“They don't have a lot of faith (in the city),” he said, explaining they were ensured there would be a lake ranger; lease rates were even tripled to boost funding earmarked for lake needs, like improving campgrounds and increasing patrol units in the area.

Several other issues also were voiced in June.

In the end, city leaders were left with several pages of notes and a variety of details to sort out.

The mayor-appointed committee had a set time to identify topics of interest/needs/goals to help with revisions to existing lake ordinances and report back — which it did two weeks ago as Vorndran, who chaired the committee, presented Shawnee City Commissioners with a detailed assessment of needs regarding the lakes, as well as offering many recommendations the group found most urgent and important, moving forward.

Panel recommends hiring lake ranger

Vorndran said three core issues were identified — safety and code enforcement, commercial development, and facility improvement/recreation.

First and foremost, a lake ranger is needed, he said.

There is not much point in making regulations if they aren't enforced, he explained.

(The city would have to) budget for and retain qualified personnel to oversee safety response and code enforcement at the Shawnee Twin Lakes, the report reads.

“It is important that the full-time employee (FTE) tasked with these duties have a consistent daily presence on land and in the water,” Vorndran said.

That said, the city lake ranger(s) would need a place to work. The city would need to budget for and construct/remodel several facilities at the Shawnee Twin Lakes to house and assist law/code enforcement personnel and first responders. Facilities should include a dedicated dock for storage and use of City-owned watercraft; a joint sub-station for the Shawnee Police Department, Fire, Emergency Medical Services to provide a base of operation and provide increased presence in the area. Also, wayfinding signage and posted regulations would need to be installed.

He also discussed several points regarding the other core issues found.

No action has been taken yet by the board.

Watch for updates.

