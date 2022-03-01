Avedis awards Shawnee Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club a $50,000 grant

The Avedis Foundation, based in Shawnee, has just awarded Shawnee Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club a $50,000 grant.

The program impacts youth through promoting academic success, developing healthy lifestyles and increasing good character and leadership.

In 2021, the Boys and Girls Club of Shawnee provided assistance to more than 200 children across Pottawatomie County.

Support from the Avedis Foundation will allow the club to maintain this program that serves youth all over the community.

“It is an honor to support Julio Sanchez and his dedicated staff with this grant,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club is a place that children can feel loved and encouraged in a safe and worry-free environment by supportive role models with caring hearts.”

The program promotes academic success in a structured and supportive environment in place that encourages homework completion and participation in other academic activities through programs such as Power Hour, Career Launch and Be Great Graduate.

The aim is to see 100 percent of its club members graduate from high school with a plan for the future and to promote healthy lifestyles. Every day children also have the opportunity to eat a healthy snack and dinner.

“Our club is a safe, fun place doing the most good especially for those who need us most,” Shawnee Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Director Julio Sanchez said. “We are grateful to Avedis Foundation for the continuing support for our youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

