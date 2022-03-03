News-Star/Patriot Auto Group car finalists: September Students of the Month gear up to compete for car

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Over the next eight weeks, two student honorees for each month of the school year will be named as nominees for the 2022 Best of Tri-County Area Preps Student of the Year award, which will be announced in June.]

Student of the Year finalists Jaxon Meyers and MacKynsie McKedy have been named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for September. Meyers is a senior at Tecumseh High School and McKedy is a senior at McLoud High School. They are now in the running to compete for the distinction of Student of the Year and have a chance to win a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.

Jaxon Meyers

Senior Jaxon Meyers is a leader at Tecumseh High school and maintains a perfect GPA.

“Jaxon is a solid young man who is a true leader,” Tecumseh High School Principal Randy Dilbeck said. “He works every day to get better or make a situation better for all.”

He is involved with Shawnee Leos, through the Lion's Club; Link Crew Leadership; and Tecumseh High School Leadership.

All of those organizations perform community service duties, Dilbeck said.

“Jaxon is a pillar of excellence and is a model high school student,” Dilbeck said. “He has integrity, drive to be successful, morals, and is pleasant to be around.”

He said Meyers is helpful in the classroom, on the field, and in his spare time, which he uses to volunteer for school events, the community, or for his tribe.

“He is a team player who tries to make other people feel better about themselves, instead of discussing his own accomplishments — which are numerous,” Dilbeck said. “He is a valedictorian, a Varsity multi-sport athlete and one of the most popular kids at the school. You'd never know these things if you had a conversation with Jax, because he will sit and listen with a kind heart and no judgment.”

Meyers is one of the most genuine young men to grace the halls of Tecumseh High School, Dilbeck said.

MacKynsie McKedy

Senior MacKynsie McKedy is a leader at McLoud High School and maintains a perfect GPA.

McLoud High School counselor Amy Bump said McKedy is ranked first in her class.

“MacKynsie is hardworking, highly motivated and very focused,” Bump said. “She is always respectful to classmates, teachers and staff.”

McKedy is currently the president of the National Honor Society and vice president of the Key Club, as well as a member of the Student Council and vice president of the Senior class.

“MacKynsie volunteers with the Key Club and National Honor Society,” Bump said. “She has helped paint faculty parking spots at the high school and helped with the school's Veterans Day assembly.”

More:Brandy Swinford named 2022 Teacher of the Year for Shawnee Public Schools

Other honors include awards in several classes and being named the 2018 NACMAI (North American Country Music Association International) National 13 to 16 vocalist, Bump said.

“MacKynsie is a very sweet and kind young lady,” she said. “She is always happy and encouraging.”

A leader on the cheer team, McKedy also has been featured in Extraordinary Kids Magazine and has appeared on the television show, Nashville Spotlight, Bump said.

Best of Tri-County Area Preps

For the fifth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new vehicle for the Patriot Student of the Year.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at participating area high schools. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the annual Best of Tri-County Area Preps banquet in June. The remaining 15 students have a chance to win scholarships.

More:CPN makes first 2022 quarterly contribution to schools, FJC

Each month administrators at area high schools submit nominations for seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, are active volunteers and display high moral integrity.

The Students of the Month are selected by a handful of judges from the community.

Watch next week for October Students of the Month.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.