February Pottawatomie County sales tax collections nears $900K

Pottawatomie County sales tax collections continue to hold 2022 on a positive note as February's report shows a healthy increase over this time last year.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported February collections totaled $895,664.02, up from the same month a year ago when $ 777,556.71 was received –– an increase of $118,107.31.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• February — $747,480

• January — $698,290

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

• May — $636,950

• April — $626,400

• March — $590,950

Year-end

Overall totals for last year (2021) came in above 2020, settling at $9,757,335.81. Comparing 2020's figures, which were nearly $8.4 million, 2021 showed a sizable increase of $1,385,643.65. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year.

Watch for Pottawatomie County's March sales tax report to be released soon.

