Majority of Shawnee City Commission seats up for June election

An election date is officially set to fill a majority of seats on the seven-member Shawnee City Commission board.

The four-year positions of Wards 1, 5 and 6 are wrapping up the first terms of Daniel Matthews and Mark Sehorn, and the second term for Ben Salter, respectively. And, since former Shawnee City Commissioner Bob Weaver resigned from his post early, there is now an opportunity for voters to elect a replacement to finish out the last two years of the term in Ward 2 (set to end in 2024). Weaver vacated the seat in September. Soon after, Mayor Ed Bolt appointed Cami Engles to fill the role until the next election.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said the election will be conducted by the County Election Board of Pottawatomie County and will take place June 28.

The estimated cost for the general election in fiscal year 2022 will be $3,000, she said.

“Should a runoff election be necessary, it will take place Aug. 23,” she said, adding there would be an estimated cost of $3,000 to $10,000 for that in fiscal year 2023.

The filing period to run for one of the seats will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13, 14 and 15 at the Pottawatomie County Election Board offices.

Registered, qualified electors may vote by absentee ballot, which must be requested from the Secretary of the County Election Board.

