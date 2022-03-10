News-Star/Patriot Auto Group car finalists: October Students of the Month named

[EDITOR'S NOTE: As part of a series, two student honorees for each month of the school year are being named as nominees for the 2022 Best of Tri-County Area Preps Student of the Year award, which will be announced in June. These are the October honorees who are finalists for a chance to win a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.]

Student of the Year finalists Leah Brannon and Shayla Peery have been named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for October 2021. Brannon and Peery are both seniors at Chandler High School. They are now in the running to compete for the Student of the Year award and that honoree will be the recipient of a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.

Leah Brannon

Senior Leah Brannon is a leader at Chandler High School and maintains a perfect GPA.

Chandler High School counselor Christon Cummings said Brannon is involved with many activities while taking college courses and independent study courses at BYI.

“She is highly respected by all faculty,” Cummings said. “Leah is a great example to her peers in school. She is a leader on her sports teams, at church, and at school.”

Brannon is currently active on two sports teams — Cross Country and basketball. She also has earned honors in track, archery, shotgunning and softball.

“She believes that displaying moral integrity consists of continually putting 100 percent effort into whatever activities she participates in,” Cummings said. “She wants to make sure she is a central part of the team and show her teammates her dedication to each sport.”

Brannon also has volunteered and helped at several community events.

“She is the co-founder and counselor at a children's summer camp,” Cummings added.

She said Brannon is currently applying to the Air Force Academy and plans to attend Brigham Young University, majoring in engineering.

Parents are Dale and Deborah Brannon.

Shayla Peery

Senior Shayla Peery is a leader at Chandler High school and maintains a perfect GPA.

Chandler High School counselor Christon Cummings said Peery has a high moral character and is very kind, understanding and helpful.

“She has volunteered for our Veterans Day assemblies while participating in Student Council,” she said. “She volunteered for Relay for Life and the Chandler summer reading program for the elementary program,” Cummings said. “She is involved in her church and Veterans Day activities.”

Peery also volunteers to sing the National Anthem at sporting activities at Chandler Schools.

Peery has many academic honors under her belt, as well as sports awards. She has been involved in Cross Country, choir, track and powerlifting, as well as dance, cheer, pom, basketball and peer mentors, among others.

Ranked first in her class, Peery also works at Chick-Fil-A.

“I plan on attending college, majoring in vocal music performance,” Peery said on her resume. “After that, I plan to get a career as a singer in either the genre of Country, Contemporary Christian, Jazz or maybe musical theatre.”

Parents are Fred and Kristi Peery.

Best of Tri-County Area Preps

For the fifth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new vehicle to the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from one of the many participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the annual Best of Tri-County Area Preps banquet. The remaining 15 students will have a chance to receive scholarships.

Each month administrators at area high schools submit nominations for seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, are active volunteers and display high moral integrity.

The Students of the Month are selected by a handful of judges from the community.

