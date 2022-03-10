Shawnee City Commissioners vote to increase water, sewer, trash rates

This week Shawnee City Commissioners voted to update the City Fee Schedule setting new rates for water and solid waste services.

Rate increases were last approved in March 2020, but were held off until October because of the pandemic crisis.

The current instability with rising gas and grocery costs has made the decision unpleasant for commissioners, who agreed the timing was bad, yet it couldn't be helped.

Due to a resolution the city passed in December 2018, every year staff annually looks at the change in CPI (Consumer Price Index) for all consumers of water, sewer and trash collection services and adjusts rates accordingly.

Shawnee City Clerk Lisa Lasyone said, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI for water and sewage maintenance is 3 percent as of Dec. 31, 2021.

For residential customers inside the city limits, the associated rate increase would be 68 cents for the first 1,000 gallons, and 13 cents per 1,000 gallons after that for water usage, she said.

“For sewer usage, the increase would be 44 cents for the first 1,000 gallons and 10 cents for any usage over 1,000 gallons,” she said.

Lasyone said the minimum bill will increase from $64.41 to approximately $67.26 — an increase of $2.85 per month.

Starting May 1, the 3-percent increases to water and sewer together would draw approximately $316,000 in additional revenue.

On its heels, a fee rate increase for the trash and recycling service was also proposed by Central Disposal, which is allowed annually at a maximum of 3.5 percent.

When the Contract was entered into in July 2020, Central Disposal was set to provide a hazardous water collection to residential customers once a year at a rate of 75 cents per month, per account.

At that time, according to the agenda, the city didn't include the item in the billing system and Central Disposal didn't bill the city for the service.

The newly-approved resolution will correct that oversight by incorporating the agreed upon rate in order to provide the annual hazardous waste collection to residential customers.

So, in addition to the 3.5 percent increase over previous year sanitation rates, the city will incorporate the cost for the annual hazardous waste collection. The added amount will be for $1, which provides 75 cents to be paid to Central Disposal and 25 cents to be applied toward administrative services provided by city staff, the agenda reads.

With the 3.5 percent increase and $1 hazardous waste collection fee, residential customers can expect the following price per month:

Small polycart (65-gallon) — $17.91 ($1.57 higher than what the rate has been since October 2020, which was $16.34)

Large polycart (95-gallon) — $22.57 ($1.73 higher than what the rate has been since October 2020, which was $20.84)

Additional polycart (95-gallon) will go up to $12.39

Solid waste service only will now be $22.57

The increase is set to begin July 1.

Scratch that

Another increase was initially proposed.

The City of Shawnee Municipal Code also allows for the deposit amount for residential services to be amended from time to time, Lasyone said.

The current residential deposit is $75 per account.

Outlined on the agenda, a fee increase of $25 was being proposed to bring the current amount to $100.

“This resolution increases the residential deposit, which would be approximately 11⁄2 times the minimum bill.”

She said utility deposits are held in a separate fund for the restricted use of the deposit being applied to any unpaid balance when the account is closed, and any remaining funds being returned to the customer.

Because of the concern of current high costs across the board, commissioners voted to leave the current deposit fee alone for the time being.

