Applications available for 2022 Oklahoma Aging Advocacy Leadership Academy

The Oklahoma Aging Advocacy Leadership Academy (OAALA) is accepting applications for 2022. For 24 years, OAALA has provided free training for individuals to be informed volunteer community leaders and advocates for Oklahoma's aging population. Applications will be accepted until March 18, 2022.

The six-month course lasts from April to September. Classes typically meet all day Wednesday and Thursday in Oklahoma City, but are slated to be virtual in 2022 on the following dates (subject to change):

Session 1: April 27 and 28

Session 2: May 25 and 26

Session 3: June 22 and 23

Session 4: July 20 and 21

Session 5: Aug. 24 and 25

Session 6: Sept. 28 and 29

Attendance and participation are required for each of the 12 full days. There is no cost to participate as tuition is covered by sponsors, including (when applicable) lunch, books, resource materials and overnight accommodations for those who qualify. Travel reimbursements may be provided under the State Travel Reimbursement Act.

Applicants should demonstrate a willingness to use constructive advocacy techniques to effect social change and a commitment to build communities that include and value all older persons and persons with disabilities. They should also demonstrate sensitivity to the needs of people and the ability to see things from the point of view of others.

“OAALA graduates make considerable impacts on the services and supports available to older Oklahomans, as well as advocating for their best interests,” Jeromy Buchanan, OKDHS Community Living, Aging and Protective Services director, said. “We are proud of their leadership in service to our state, and their commitment to advocacy for Oklahoma’s aging population.”

Applications are available online and must be received along with a letter of support by March 18, 2022.

For more information or to request a paper application, contact Miranda Kieffer directly at 405-209-7054 or Miranda.Kieffer@okdhs.org or the OKDHS Community Living, Aging and Protective Services main line at (405) 521-2281.