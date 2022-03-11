Community Art Gallery of Shawnee hosting Spring Fling at mall

Oklahoma's only incubator gallery, Community Art Gallery of Shawnee (sponsored by Shawnee Mall), has announced its 3rd annual Spring Fling show, March 12 and 13 at the Shawnee Mall in Shawnee.

The Spring Fling show shines the spotlight on the many local artists from the Shawnee community and surrounding areas, such as Cassie Beason, winner of the Oklahoma State Fair's Best of Show; Holly McHughes, published artist and muralist; and Sonya Spears, published artist and well-known portrait artist.