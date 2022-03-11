Shawnee City Commissioners voted to make advisory committee changes

This week, Shawnee City Commissioners voted to make some changes that affect a couple advisory boards; the city's longtime Traffic Commission was dissolved and its Beautification Committee and Parks and Rec Committee will merge into one board.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said because of the city's recent assessment of current advisory boards some changes are necessary.

Traffic Commission

The Traffic Commission for the City of Shawnee was established by ordinance Nov. 15, 1982. Since then, its members have advised the City Commission on questions and concerns surrounding traffic movements, parking recommendations and intersection traffic control.

As of Monday, that era is over.

Since the early 1980s, the empirical data and analysis framework behind transportation planning, parking management — and particularly traffic control — has experienced tremendous improvement, she said.

As such, she concluded data should be the guiding force to resolve local traffic issues.

“The City recognizes that the available transportation and traffic data and analysis capabilities have significantly matured and should be used as the standard to guide transportation decision-making and continued community growth,” she said, extending gratitude to the current and former members of the Traffic Commission for their years of service.

Deeming the mission of the Traffic Commission accomplished, City Commissioners agreed any further traffic and transportation matters can be addressed by city staff and its own board.

The Traffic Commission was immediately decommissioned with the adoption of the ordinance.

Beautification, Parks committees

City staff have been reviewing the City of Shawnee’s advisory boards and committees to identify possible areas of increased collaboration and efficiency, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

“In that review the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Shawnee Community Beautification Committee were found to have complimentary and cross-over functions,” she said. “Bringing both committees together to form a hybrid committee provides that opportunity for increased collaboration and efficiency.”

A new committee — called the Beautification, Parks, and Recreation Committee — would be created once both existing boards (the Shawnee Community Beautification Committee and the Parks and Recreation Committee) are decommissioned, she said.

Shawnee Beautification, Parks, and Recreation Committee will be responsible for advising the City Commission on policies pertaining to the use of the park and recreational facilities of the city and overseeing the long-range planning and development for all city parks and open spaces, promote and orchestrate community enhancement projects and serve as the Tree Board.

Those (current members of the previous two committees) not appointed to the new combined board can still serve and vote until their terms expire, she said.

Members hoping to serve on the Shawnee Beautification, Parks and Recreation Committee, must provide a written request to the committee secretary no later than the effective date established in the ordinance — May 1.

The delay in implementation will provide time for the current committees to prepare for a smooth transition, Weckmueller-Behringer said.

The new committee will consist of a city commissioner and six at-large members, who are appointed by the mayor.

The term for at-large members will be three years.

For the initial term, three of the members will be tasked with serving four years to create a rotation of expiring terms.

Eligibility for at-large members is limited to the following individuals:

Residents of the City of Shawnee; or

Business or property owners within the City of Shawnee; or

Employed within the City of Shawnee.

