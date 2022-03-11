Sine Nomine to resume after 2-year halt by pandemic

Submitted

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions, the Sine Nomine Choral Society of Central Oklahoma, Shawnee's community choir, is resuming rehearsals. The choir will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the choir room of the First Baptist Church, 10th and Union, in Shawnee.

"We have been very cautious about this because we know that group singing is one of the critical ways in which the virus can be spread," Herb Moring, director of the group, said. "We have certainly missed our fellowship and singing together, so we are excited about starting up again."

Begun in 1998, Sine Nomine has been a part of the Shawnee arts scene for 24 years, with the exception of the past two years. It is an auditioned community chorus for the Shawnee area where interested singers can join together and learn and perform a variety of choral music. The choir normally performs two concerts a year — one in the fall and one in the spring.

The choir's new accompanist is Dr. Ron Lewis, retired OBU professor of piano and currently organist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Shawnee. He replaces longtime accompanist Dr. Carol Ann Bell, who recently retired as the choir's pianist.

Membership is open to anyone 18 years and older who can pass a simple audition and can commit to the Monday rehearsals. Those interested may call Moring at (405) 388-2211 to set up an audition.