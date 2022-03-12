Shawnee gets results of state audit regarding authority to shuffle funds in day-to-day operations

The City of Shawnee officially has the state's answer regarding its authority to shuffle funds in its day-to-day operations — namely whether it's an acceptable practice.

In June, 2020, District Attorney Allan Grubb requested the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office (OSAI) to perform an investigative audit of the City of Shawnee in response to allegations of inappropriate handling of earmarked funds related to streets and roads, and technology and communication support.

“Over the past two years there have been constant allegations of missing or diverted funds from Municipal Bonds and sales tax dollars appropriated for a specific purpose,” Grubb's letter to Inspector Cindy Byrd, dated June 5, 2020, reads.

For a few years the city has been accused of misusing funds; Shawnee resident and former City Commissioner Tom Claybrook has repeatedly alleged the city took restricted monies — namely $7 million from the Streets Fund — and rerouted them to shore up deficiencies elsewhere.

The city has said as much — citing millions in street fund money were shifted to shore up negative balances in other areas.

The issue at its root is whether a city borrowing from itself — especially regarding restricted funds — was inappropriate.

Oklahoma audit results

On March 1 OSAI released its investigative audit.

OSAI Director of the Performance Audit Division (PAD) Melissa Capps was on-hand at this week's commission meeting to publicly present the findings.

According to the report, the period audited was July 1, 2013, through June 30, 2020.

Capps said based on the allegations and the specific request of the District Attorney, two objectives were developed for the audit:

1.) to determine if the City of Shawnee complied with the sales tax ballots and city ordinances related to streets and roads by confirming that earmarked funds were properly deposited, expended, and transferred as allowed.

2.) to determine if the City of Shawnee complied with the city ordinance regarding city court fees specifically designated for technology and communications support, by confirming that earmarked funds were properly deposited, expended, and transferred as allowed.

She said sales tax revenues received by the City of Shawnee from the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) that are related to streets and roads have been properly deposited and allocated for the audit period.

As of June 30, 2020, Capps said the city had collected $4.9 million in tax revenues related to the 2018 1⁄2 cent 10-year Capital Improvement sales tax.

“During that same time period, the city spent $2.3 million of those funds on expenditures that complied with the ordinance requirements,” she said. “The city’s approach to expending the revenue collected has been to consider the entire 10-year period versus spending the entire amount collected each year.”

During the audit period, Capps said the city collected $41.9 million in tax revenues related to the city's permanent 1-percent sales tax.

“During that same time period, the city spent $44.9 million on expenditures for capital improvement, economic development, or debt service that complied with the ordinance requirements,” she said.

However, the audit did identify two compliance issues regarding objective No. 2 — there was not a separate fund to keep track of specific fees, and funds were underspent.

“During the audit period, the city was not in compliance with Ordinance 2574NS,” she said. “They did not have separate funds to account for the Technology and Communication Support fees, to ensure the fees were properly expended and that any remaining balances were carried forward to the subsequent fiscal year.”

Designated technology fees collected in court fees during the audit period totaled $108,470. During that same time period, the city spent $86,497 on technology, the report reads. “Individual expenditures reviewed complied with the ordinance requirements; however, the city did not comply with the city ordinance requirement because they under-spent the revenue collected by $21,973,” she said.

Designated communication support fees collected in court fees during the audit period totaled $108,455, the report reads.

“During that same time period, the city spent $334,212 on communication support,” she said. “Individual expenditures reviewed complied with the ordinance requirements and the City complied with the ordinance requirement by expending all of the revenue collected.”

Capps offered the following recommendations:

The City should establish separate funds to capture Technology and Communications Support Fees.

The City should implement procedures and controls to ensure the total amount of Communication Support fees and Technology fees collected are expended as required by the ordinance. This could include a routine comparison of fees collected to funds spent. This should impact budgeting, fund allocation, and project planning decisions by city management.

City staff has begun the process of implementing the recommendations, Shawnee Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said in a memo to City Commissioners.

To read the report, visit sai.ok.gov; on the Recently Published Reports menu along the right side of the homepage, click on City of Shawnee (FY22) to get to the downloadable report.

