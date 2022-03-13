COVID-19 rent/mortgage assistance available through grant

Submitted

The City of Shawnee has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development via the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for Mortgage and Rental Assistance. These funds will help citizens who are past-due on rent or mortgage payments as a direct result of issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those households that qualify, mortgage/rent assistance can be provided to a mortgage company on behalf of a homeowner, or a landlord on behalf of a tenant, for up to six months, provided they are behind on rent or mortgage payments due to COVID-19. Assistance may cover past due payments to bring beneficiaries current. Expenses must have accumulated on or after Jan. 21, 2020. If determined eligible, payments will be made directly to landlords or lenders. Maximum amount of assistance per month must at least meet rent reasonableness standards (24 CFR 888 and 24 CFR 982.503). All information provided by applicants below will go through a stringent verification process by City of Shawnee staff prior to any payments.

In order to qualify, an individual or family must meet the following criteria:

• For mortgage assistance, residence must be owner occupied

• Rent must not be more than fair market value

• Delinquency must be due to the COVID-19 pandemic

• Tenant or homeowner must meet low to moderate income limits

To apply for this program, visit https://www.shawneeok.org/government/ departments/planning/cdbg-cv_mortgage_rental_assistance.php. Contact Jill Nichols in the city’s CDBG office for more information at (405) 273-1276 or jill.nichols@shawneeok.org.