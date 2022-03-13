Gentry's Hair Studio named winner in 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

SUBMITTED

Gentry's Hair Studio, 410 E. Main, Shawnee, was announced as a winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leading wedding vendor marketplace.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories — from venues and caterers to florists and photographers — to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.

For more information about Gentry's Hair Studio, visit WeddingWire.com or at gentryshairstudio.com.