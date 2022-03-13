Salvation Army plans after-school program in Tecumseh

Submitted

The Salvation Army of Shawnee, serving Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties, was recently awarded a grant from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).

The grants for an after-school program in the Tecumseh Public School District. The award totals $397,916 with funding for start-up and an annual award through June 2024.

“This grant provides the necessary funding to permit us to expand our Boys and Girls Club after-school programming to an underserved community in Pottawatomie County,” Capt. Patrick Connelly, commanding officer at the Shawnee Salvation Army, said.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club will be providing healthy snacks, mentoring, tutoring and games for first- through fifth-graders Monday – Friday from 3:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The Salvation Army is partnering with Tecumseh Public Schools to provide the free program for students from Barnard and Cross Timbers. Transportation will be provided from Barnard to Cross Timbers where activities will take place. The programming will focus on building character and leadership through healthy lifestyles and academic success. The setting allows for a fun and safe environment where youth can reach their full potential.

“This award gives us the opportunity to do the most good for youth that need us the most in the community," Julio Sanchez, club director for The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club in Shawnee, said. "It allows for us to provide a safe and fun place where great futures start.”

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to work with The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club," Robert Kinsey, superintendent of Tecumseh Schools, said. "It will provide our students and families with supports that they need, and we believe that it will have a major impact on our students both academically and emotionally."

This is the start of something big for our district and community, he said.

For more information or to sign-up, call (405) 273-1470.

