SSM Health Oklahoma takes over operations of AllianceHealth Seminole

SSM Health Oklahoma and affiliates of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) have reached an agreement for SSM Health to assume operations of the medical facility known as AllianceHealth Seminole, at 2401 Wrangler Blvd. in Seminole. A definitive agreement was recently finalized.

Under the terms of the agreement, when the transaction is complete, SSM Health will be responsible for operations at the medical facility, which will operate under the license of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee.

“As the state’s first and one of the largest health care providers, SSM Health Oklahoma has a tradition of delivering exceptional health care experiences to Oklahomans, and we cannot wait to further expand access to high-quality health resources for the residents of Seminole and surrounding communities,” said Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “Our Saints in Action have a culture of digging in and building up, and we look forward to deepening our roots serving eastern Oklahomans.”

The closing of the transaction related to the assets is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2022 subject to various closing conditions, including consent to transfer the lease to SSM Health. SSM Health values all of its employees and the incredible work they do each day to care for patients. More information about SSM Health employment and benefits will be shared with AllianceHealth Seminole closer to the transaction close.

“Our team has a strong commitment to compassionate, quality care for our patients in the Seminole community and this will continue,” Mike Ellis, interim chief executive officer with AllianceHealth Seminole, said. “SSM Health is a respected healthcare organization, and we look forward to being part of a smooth transition for our patients and employees.”

About SSM Health in Oklahoma

SSM Health in Oklahoma includes SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); St. Anthony South (Oklahoma City), St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee (Shawnee, Okla.) and St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest (Midwest City). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes five SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, six managed rural hospitals,16 affiliated rural hospitals and SSM Health Medical Group with more than 300 physicians and providers.