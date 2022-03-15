Spending limits bumped up for Shawnee city staff

In compliance with state law, some changes were made recently that allow Shawnee's city manager more wiggle room to make pricier budgeted purchases without City Commission approval.

Shawnee Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said House Bill 2862 from the Oklahoma State Legislature modified state law so that the threshold for competitive bidding increased from $50,000 to $100,000 for municipalities. The state bill became effective Nov. 1.

Although the amount changed for municipalities, the legislature did not adjust the amount established for public trusts, like the Shawnee Municipal Authority and Shawnee Airport Authority.

The purpose of the local change in wording is to avoid the need to update city code each time the legislature amends the dollar amount.

The ordinance changes the wording from “over $50,000” to “at or above the dollar amount prescribed in state law for competitive bidding.”

As written in the ordinance, this gives the city manager the ability to contract for, purchase or issue purchase orders for all supplies, materials and equipment for the offices, departments and agencies of the city government up to $50,000 — if budgeted — without prior approval of the City Commission.

“If the city manager contracts for or issues purchase orders for supplies, materials or equipment with funds not previously budgeted, (the city manager) may only expend up to $10,000 without prior approval of the city commission,” the ordinance reads. “The commission shall invite competitive written bids upon all contracts or purchases involving expenditures at or above the dollar amount prescribed in state law for competitive bidding.”

Also, a blanket purchase order ordinance was approved.

Blanket purchase orders were created to improve the efficiency of operations while still maintaining a level of accounting control.

“A blanket purchase order allows the city to make recurring purchases of goods or services with a specified vendor, up to a total dollar amount as specified in the purchase order,” Bussell said. “Without this mechanism, every time a city employee went to the local hardware store, they would have to obtain a separate purchase order from the finance department.”

City Code currently restricts blanket purchase orders to $1,000. Once that limit is reached a new purchase order must be obtained for that vendor.

“The current limit has been in effect since at least 2002,” Bussell said. “Due to rising costs over the years, the limit is no longer a practical amount for blanket purchase orders.”

The ordinance approved last week bumps up the maximum to $5,000.

The control amount remains reasonable for the city to monitor and ensure good stewardship of taxpayer funds, while also providing sufficient flexibility for the efficient operation of the city, Bussell said.

