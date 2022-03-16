Oklahoma Tax Commission may be contracted to collect Shawnee's hotel/motel tax

Hotel/motel occupancy surcharges may soon become a service handled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) as the City of Shawnee continues to update its policies, whittle down costs and streamline staff duties.

Voters approved an occupancy surcharge of five percent in 2004. Since that time city staff has administered the collection of the surcharge on a monthly basis, Shawnee Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said.

“The estimated staff-time required is five to 10 hours per month for collecting and processing the payments from 12 hotels and motels,” he said. “To help ensure that hotels and motels are remitting the correct amount, the city also engages Crawford & Associates P.C. to audit a sample of payment records and the accounts of a handful of the hotels/motels.”

More:Pottawatomie County education tax collections drop nearly $70K in March

That service currently costs the city about $10,500 to $13,500 each year, he said.

In reviewing ways to improve city operations, he said the collection of the occupancy surcharge was identified as an opportunity to reduce costs and increase revenues. The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC), which collects sales and use tax on behalf of the City of Shawnee, also is able to collect the occupancy surcharge. To cover the administrative costs for the collection activity, the OTC retains 0.5 percent of the collections, the same rate that is charged for the collection of sales and use tax, (estimated at $4,500).

OTC services include compliance monitoring and enforcement on behalf of the City of Shawnee.

Bussell said the transition should be easy for the community hotels and motels since they are already familiar with the OTC’s system when remitting sales and use tax. The occupancy surcharge is processed through that same system, which should save time for the hotel and motel operators, he said.

More:Shawnee gets results of state audit regarding authority to shuffle funds in day-to-day operations

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer is preparing an agreement with the OTC, which will be presented for consideration by commissioners.

If the agreement is approved by April 30, the collection service would begin July 1.

Because of the change, the city also will have to approve a separate ordinance for collecting an occupancy surcharge on recreational vehicles.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.