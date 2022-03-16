Shawnee City Code amendment on Twin Lakes deferred again

Shawnee City Commissioners are still navigating through an attempt to amend City Code regarding the Twin Lakes. Consideration of the ordinance has been deferred again.

Since being appointed in August by Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, the Lake Advisory Committee was tasked to review current code, prioritize issues and make recommendations regarding the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The lake advisory committee was established after residents challenged a ordinance proposal (June 7) updating of some Shawnee Twin Lakes regulations, as well as the creation of framework for a commercial lake zone.

City Attorney Joe Vorndran said three core issues were identified — safety and code enforcement, commercial development, and facility improvement/recreation.

First and foremost, a lake ranger is needed, he said.

In February Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer offered an initial look at the options for securing lake patrol, and the cost involved.

Considered at the Feb. 22 Shawnee City Commission meeting, the board deferred the item (to March 7) to gain more time for review.

Staff’s efforts to clarify definitions and eliminate ambiguities within the proposed lake ordinance have led to concerns relating to potential conflicts with state statute, Vorndran said.

“In an effort to ensure consistent application of boating regulations and ease of understanding for our guests, the city has decided to undertake a thorough review of the relevant Oklahoma statutes,” he said.

If the review shows the relevant statutes adequately and fully address the needs of the lakes, the recommendations of the Lake Advisory Committee, and the will of the City Commission, Vorndran said the simplest approach may be to adopt them in whole or in part.

“Furthermore, it is anticipated that a few additional Shawnee specific provisions will be added,” he said.

The proposal was again deferred to allow for further review. The topic will be revisited on the March 21 agenda.

