American Rescue Plan Act funds could ease water, sewer line woes for Shawnee

Last week Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer presented an update about funding that could be used to improve a longtime need — the city's water and sewer lines.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law in March 2021, was established to provide additional financial relief in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ARPA funding included significant amounts for state and local fiscal recovery funds,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.

The U.S. Treasury Department is distributing the local fiscal recovery funds in two equal installments — the first of which the city received in May 2021, for $4,175,737.

“We are anticipating the second distribution in mid-2022,” she said.

The City of Shawnee is considered an entitlement unit of local government, so it did receive the money directly, rather than having to go through the state, she said.

More:Majority of Shawnee City Commission seats up for June election

In May 2021, when the first distribution was made, the funds were governed by interim final rules, she said.

“Anybody who's ever dealt with any Federal funds should be very afraid of interim rules,” she said. “According to the interim rules, local fiscal funds may be used to cover qualifying costs that were obligated between March 2021 and December 2024.”

That obligation, she said, could then lead into the expenditure of the funds before Dec. 31, 2026, so not all of the funding has to be expended by the end of 2024, as long as it is properly allocated to a project.

Weckmueller-Behringer said there are four categories for funding eligibility:

• response to public health emergency and its negative economic impact

• premium pay for essential workers

• provision of government services — if impacted by COVID-19 related reduction in revenue

• necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

“Water infrastructure is certainly one of those areas where we could use ARPA funding,” she said, adding the first category wasn't necessarily a core service area for the city; the second item was supplemented with CARES Act funding; and the third was not applicable, as the city did not see a reduction in revenue during that time.

“Clean drinking water and collection and treatment of wastewater and stormwater play a critical role in the protection of public health,” she said.

The interim final rules, which were outlined in 150 pages, generally aligned the potential use of these funds with two EPA programs, she said.

Eligible activities include:

• Drinking water treatment, transmission and storage

• Stormwater culverts

• Wastewater management and treatment

“In the emphasis for ARPA funding, expenditure under the interim rules was strictly necessity,” she said.

More:Shawnee City Commissioners vote to increase water, sewer, trash rates

To be considered necessary, it has to achieve or maintain a minimum level of service and be in line with projected population growth, she said.

“The Treasury will collect information with regards to what this money as been applied to,”she said. “And we will have to start submitting those reports on a quarterly basis, starting in April.”

Weckmueller-Behringer said the city would have to pay the money back if there is any violation identified after the expenditures were made.

“Interim rules spell trouble because not everything is defined (early on),” she said.

Final rules were released in January.

“The number of pages has grown (from 150) to 450,” she said. “The Treasury has expanded the eligible use category for water and sewer infrastructure beyond what was originally in the interim rules.”

She said the final rules interprets infrastructure more broadly, as in anything that increases overall capacity or extends the useful life of the existing infrastructure.

“So it is no longer just narrowly confined to what was necessary to maintain the level of service,” she said.

Weckmueller-Behringer said last year's winter storm event exposed some major weaknesses in the city's water distribution and sewer collection system.

She said in 2021 the city logged more than 300 emergency water main repairs and sewer incidents.

In review, she said 33 high priority locations were identified that would impact nearly 40,000 residents, students and customers in Shawnee.

The cost is estimated at around $11.8 million, she said. That would cover about 7,500 feet of sewer line replacement and 25,000 feet of water line replacement.

With the $4.2 million in ARPA funding received in May 2021, and the $4.2 million expected soon, that would still leave a deficit, she said.

As well as receiving the ARPA funding directly, the city also applied for $9.9 million from the state for a portion of its $1.9 billion, with the sole purpose of applying that to the project.

If the city actually does get all of the $9.9 million, it will have some additional money to improve more locations in the infrastructure, she said.

The city's ARPA money has not been used for anything yet.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.