News-Star/Patriot Auto Group car finalists: November Students of the Month named

Student of the Year finalists Breanna Pearcy and Tyler Sampson have been named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for November. Pearcy is a senior at Meeker High School and Sampson is a senior at Tecumseh High School. They are now in the running to compete for the Student of the Year award and that honoree will be the recipient of a new vehicle from Patriot Auto Group.

Breanna Pearcy

Senior Breanna Pearcy is a leader at Meeker High School and maintains a perfect GPA.

Meeker High School counselor John Bolander said as a class valedictorian Pearcy is an outstanding student who has worked hard for everything she has achieved, but finds the time to give back to the community.

“Breanna is an excellent student, attaining a 21 ACT and maintaining her GPA. While this is obvious, and certainly speaks well of her ability, it fails to reflect the schedule that this young lady maintains on a daily basis,” he said. “She has taken Advance Placement classes and attended concurrent college classes at Seminole State both her junior and senior year to work toward her goal in the medical field.”

Outside of school, her volunteer work with the elderly and abused is an outward gesture of the heart this young lady has for people, Bolander said.

“Breanna has been actively involved for three years as a volunteer through her church working summers VBS and assisting youth basketball camps, teaching young girls the art of teamwork and individual effort for success further reflects Breanna’s leadership,” he said.

“Keeping this kind of schedule, staying humble all the while maintaining her grades only emphasizes further what a great young lady Breanna Pearcy is.”

Pearcy volunteers for Kelsie’s Journey, a service helping women survivors of domestic violence. She also volunteers to mow yards for the elderly as well as dog sit.

Parents are Brent and Delayna Pearcy.

Tyler Sampson

Senior Tyler Sampson is a leader at Tecumseh High school and maintains a 3.62 GPA.

Tecumseh High School Principal Randy Dilbeck said Sampson is one of the most kind and helpful young men he knows.

“He always has a smile and positive attitude, and is a pillar of integrity,” he said. “He is trustworthy, honest, and a hard-working student.”

Sampson has successfully spear-headed proms, homecomings, pep assemblies and more, Bolander said, adding Samson can be trusted with it all.

Sampson serves as president in both Student Council and National Honor Society, as well as serving in many other organizations, he said.

“In the summer Tyler mows yards for the elderly and makes sure they have groceries, medicine and other items in the winter,” he said. “He volunteers in the Special Education classroom in and out of school.”

Bolander said Sampson even takes a particular special needs student to lunch at Mazzio's on Fridays.

“The special needs student is so proud to get to go off campus with a friend,” he said.

Parents are Chad and Gina Sampson.

Best of Tri-County Area Preps

For the fifth year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new vehicle for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from one of the many participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the annual Best of Tri-County Area Preps banquet. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at area high schools submit nominations for seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, are active volunteers and display high moral integrity.

The Students of the Month are selected by a handful of judges from the community.

