City of Shawnee establishes process for building reserve funds

The City of Shawnee took a step toward cushioning its bank account as Shawnee City Commissioners approved a measure to establish a reserve — setting aside 2 percent of each fund's budgeted expenditures — to help offset unexpected costs.

Last week City of Shawnee Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said the policy change will also set the operating reserve range between 14 percent and 20 percent for the general fund.

“For all other funds that support personnel or ongoing operating expenditures it sets a target level of 5 percent to 20 percent,” he said.

Other changes include a performance-based budget.

“The annual budget will include meaningful measures of the performance of the city in meeting its various service demands,” he said.

Regarding longterm planning, Bussell said at least every other year, the city will prepare a forecast of revenues and expenditures for the ensuing five years, and the major financial policy issues likely to be addressed in that five-year period.

“The General Fund budget will have a target of 2 percent to 5 percent each year in capital expenditures,” he said. “Every other year, the Board of Commissioners will consider a five-year capital improvement plan. The CIP will seek to assure the adequate condition and sustainability of the City’s infrastructure, facilities, and capital investments. The CIP will also address the City Commission’s priorities, along with federal and state mandates.”

Bussell said the annual budget will include a summary of the number of employees both by fund and by department.

“Staff will implement financial control measures to limit the risk of personnel costs exceeding the allocations provided in the adopted budget,” he said.

The resolution becomes effective July 1, 2022, with considerations incorporated into the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 annual budget, Bussell said.

