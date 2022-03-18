Pottawatomie County sales tax collections take sharp drop in March
Pottawatomie County sales tax collections fell significantly in March as the latest report shows a sharp decrease over this time last year.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported March collections totaled $592,017.89, much lower than the same month a year ago when $ 732,108.87 was received –– a decrease of $140,090.98.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
• March — $608,970
• February — $747,480
• January — $698,290
• December — $640,750
• November — $645,100
• October — $672,550
• September — $665,000
• August — $658,700
• July — $639,500
• June — $624,150
• May — $636,950
• April — $626,400
More:Oklahoma Tax Commission may be contracted to collect Shawnee's hotel/motel tax
Year-end
Overall totals for last year (2021) came in above 2020, settling at $9,757,335.81. Comparing 2020's figures, which were nearly $8.4 million, 2021 showed a sizable increase of $1,385,643.65. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year.
For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.
Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.