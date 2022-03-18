Pottawatomie County sales tax collections take sharp drop in March

Pottawatomie County sales tax collections fell significantly in March as the latest report shows a sharp decrease over this time last year.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported March collections totaled $592,017.89, much lower than the same month a year ago when $ 732,108.87 was received –– a decrease of $140,090.98.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• March — $608,970

• February — $747,480

• January — $698,290

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

• September — $665,000

• August — $658,700

• July — $639,500

• June — $624,150

• May — $636,950

• April — $626,400

Year-end

Overall totals for last year (2021) came in above 2020, settling at $9,757,335.81. Comparing 2020's figures, which were nearly $8.4 million, 2021 showed a sizable increase of $1,385,643.65. Data from the past 10 years shows a steady rise in collections each year.

