Lake proposal, KidSpace project top agenda

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, lake advisory committee recommendations will be up for consideration for the third time. The committee's report was presented to the board the first week of February.

In a memo from City Attorney Joe Vorndran, the updated ordinance proposes to adopt state statute, alongside Twin Lakes-specific regulations and restrictions.

Some of the items addressed include:

General operation requirements

Sizes and types of watercrafts permitted

Prohibition of watercraft operation while intoxicated

Water skiing restrictions

Operation of personal watercrafts

Definitions pertaining to watercraft

Up for approval by the city is consideration of a budget amendment for the Hotel/Motel Surcharge Fund to appropriate the fund balance for payment on Pottawatomie County Historical Society Agreement – third year annual fee.

In March 2020, the city signed an agreement with the museum to promote and support tourism and benefit local economy.

“The agreement states that the museum will provide a tourist destination, furnish a full- time fundraising and marketing staff member, work toward self-sustainability, and provide and furnish tourism activities,” Assistant Finance Director Jacob Bussell said. The city agreed to compensate the museum with the following:

A one-time lump sum payment of $150,000 that was paid upon execution of the agreement

An annual fee of $50,000 paid in March 2020

An annual fee of $40,000 paid in March 2021

An annual fee of $30,000 is due by March 31, 2022

An annual fee of $20,000 due by March 31, 2023

An annual fee of $10,000 due by March 31, 2024

On another agenda item, the board will consider an amended contract with Meshek and Associates, LLC for the right-of-way acquisition for the MacArthur Street Sidewalk Project. In August, the City of Shawnee and Meshek entered into a contract for $49,000; the agreement covered staking, title investigation and general acquisition management.

“The MacArthur Street Sidewalk project is being partially funded through an Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) TAP grant,” the agenda reads. “With state and Federal funding involved in the project, when there is a parcel that exceeds $10,000 in fair market value, an appraisal and appraisal review must be completed by a certified appraiser.”

During the title investigation and preparation of the city’s initial offers, the project team realized multiple parcels exceed the threshold and require appraisals to be completed, the memo from City Engineer Seth Barkhimer reads.

“With that in mind, Meshek requests an amendment to their original contract in the amount of $12,300,” he said. “This will cover the appraisal, the appraisal review, and the additional coordination — making the amended contract total $61,300.”

In other business, submitted bids will be opened for consideration for the KidSpace Park improvement project.

Sales tax and budget reports for March also are slated for presentation.

On the agenda, Commissioners are set to consider approval of three rezone requests:

• Applicants Lora Davis and James Hunter are requesting 16712 Magnino Road be changed from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a guest cottage.

• Applicant Todd Tramel, of AE Funeral Services, is requesting a rezone change for 603 West Independence, from C-3 (Highway Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a crematorium.

• Applicant Brenda Wyatt is requesting a vacant parcel located near East 45th Street and Sydney Drive be changed from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multifamily Residential District).

Also, City Commissioners are scheduled to go into executive session for discussion related to the employment of Lowrey Robert Holland.

The only items set on the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority agendas are to approve minutes from the last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

