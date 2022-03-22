Shawnee sales tax revenue down for March; Use tax up

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for March has been released; revenue fell compared to last month and last year.

Jacob Bussell, assistant finance director, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,011,796.13 for the month — about $716,712 below last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $1,775,758.09, including interest of $725.16, for March 2022, $134,514 less than last year at this time, which was $1,910,272.

It is to be allocated as follows:

General Fund — $1,014,718.92

2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $253,679.72

Capital Improvements Fund — $196,601.80

Street Improvements Fund — $221,969.75

Economic Development Fund — $25,367.98

Police Sales Tax Fund — $31,709.96

Fire Sales Tax Fund — $31,709.96

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $2,553,466 or 15.60 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $538,683, or 28.95 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Use tax receipts for the year are $236,038, a $64,751 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $2,399,285, according to the report, which is an increase of $515,761 compared to last year at this time.

The new Fiscal Year begins July 1.

To view the city's online budget, go to https://stories.opengov.com/shawneeok/published/u84NCy36R.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

