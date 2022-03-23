News-Star: Weekender delivery day will change with March 26-27 edition

The Shawnee News-Star

Delivery of The Shawnee News-Star's Weekender edition will change days starting this weekend.

Instead of home deliveries on Saturday morning, the Weekender edition will be delivered on Sunday morning. Newspapers sold in local retail locations will be available Sunday morning.

Many subscribers may remember this Sunday delivery setup was used in the past.

The delivery change is necessary at this time to align with the availability of distribution and news carriers who currently deliver the News-Star. Carriers delivering the News-Star are part of The Oklahoman, owned by Gannett, and The Oklahoman is discontinuing its Saturday print editions and deliveries.

While News-Star customers with current home carrier delivery will get the Weekender on Sunday, for some customers who get their newspapers by U.S. mail, that delivery will be in Monday's mail since there is no postal service on Sundays.

The Weekender e-edition will continue to post online at www.news-star.com as usual on Saturday.

The News-Star, formerly owned by Gannett, was sold to CherryRoad Media on Feb. 1. The News-Star is in a transition phase with new ownership and improvement of operations, so there will be exciting changes coming, to be announced soon.

The News-Star appreciates your continued readership and support.

If you have any questions about your subscription or home delivery, you can still reach out to 405-214-3945 or 888-262-1076, or by email to customercare@news-star.com.

You also can also contact Managing Editor Kim Morava by email at kimberly.morava@news-star.com or at 405-214-3922.