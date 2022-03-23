Michael P. Warwick named new board president for Avedis Foundation

Special to the News-Star

Avedis Foundation

The Board of Directors for Avedis Foundation has appointed local attorney Michael P. Warwick as the foundation’s board president.

Warwick has been a member of the Avedis Foundation board since its inception in 2012, serving on the governance committee, audit committee, finance committee and compensation committee. Most recently, Warwick served as the board secretary and as chairman of the governance committee.

Warwick leads the board as Avedis Foundation marks its 10th anniversary.

“Mike brings a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and philanthropic perspective to his role as chairman of the board,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “His commitment to serving the community can be seen in nearly every project the foundation has taken on during our first 10 years, and his leadership will help extend the Foundation’s reach as we begin our second decade.”

As the principal of Michael P. Warwick, Inc., a general practice law office in Shawnee, Warwick serves as chief judge for the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, as well as city attorney for Tecumseh and McLoud. He is a former trustee and chair of the Pottawatomie County Hospital Authority, as well as a former trustee of the Shawnee Hospital Authority and of the REACT Ambulance Authority.

“I always tell people that serving on the Avedis Board is the best job I ever had,” Warwick said, reflecting on numerous projects benefiting Pottawatomie County and its surrounding communities during the Foundation’s first 10 years.

“In our 10th year, we are just getting started,” Warwick said. “Perhaps nothing we have done has made a greater impact than the Community Market of Pottawatomie County. The number of people who rely on the market is both astonishing and heartbreaking.”

Looking forward, Warwick said he hopes to see Avedis continue to address the causes of generational poverty, giving emphasis to early childhood education and healthcare. “We’re committed to supporting these issues,” Warwick said. “I’d like to see an even greater focus on children during our next 10 years.”

Warwick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. He also served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 1971-78. He has lived in Shawnee since 1974 with his wife, Nancy, of more than 50 years; she is a retired teacher. The couple has one daughter, Sarah Pearcy, who teaches in Tecumseh.