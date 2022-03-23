New Twin Lakes ordinance approved by Shawnee City Commissioners

Deferred twice, Shawnee City Commissioners on their third attempt approved lake advisory committee recommendations poured over and assessed at-length by city staff and City Attorney Joe Vorndran.

The specific purpose of the last deferral was to give staff time to do a study on the viability and potential overlap or conflict with state statutes, particularly Title 74 O.S. 4200 et seq., he said.

“City staff has completed that review and determined that the potential overlap or conflict is minimal and that adoption of the particular state statute with regard to water safety and age of operation of vessels or watercraft is the most appropriate way to ensure that both our application and our guests' ease of utilization of the resource going forward is the proper path,” he said, recommending approval of the submitted draft ordinance.

He also outlined a few differences with the document.

“It is not a cart blanche acceptance of the state statute, there are Shawnee Twin Lakes-specific provisions that are included there,” he said. “There are also state provisions that are not adopted.”

Vorndran advised the need for a final amendment to the proposed ordinance as it was published. Under additional restrictions, the proposal did not account for different types of restricted watercraft (other than water skiing) on Lake No. 2.

“A citizen who reviewed this brought it to staff's attention that it left open under the adoption of the state statute other towables — tubes, surf boards, and the like,” he said. City staff reviewed it and believed that it was a viable concern, he said.

Vorndran suggested replacing the word “water skiing” with the term “wake,” to encompass all things that disturb the water. That immediately led to discussion about fishing boats that are allowed on Lake No. 2 — and the significant impact it would have on their ability to cross the lake with reasonable speed.

He and the Commission discussed ways to get around the issue. With the onset of new forms of recreation, creating an exhaustive list of watercraft would become a constant challenge for keeping City Code updated correctly.

“It was the intent of the lake advisory committee and the commission to modernize and leave little room or error in interpretation,” he said.

In the end, an amendment was made to add wording behind the existing word water skiing — to include “wake-boarding, surfing, knee-boarding and other towables are prohibited on the waters of Lake No. 2.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the agenda item.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

