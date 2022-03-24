Bids opened this week for Shawnee's KidSpace Park project; contract award deferred

On Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners deferred awarding a contract for the KidSpace Park improvement project.

According to the bid tabulation sheet released this week, six bids were submitted; they were from Rudy Construction Co., based in Oklahoma City; Bruce Johnson Construction; Wynn Construction Co., Inc., based in Oklahoma City; Shiloh Enterprise, Inc., of Edmond; Lambert Construction, based in Stillwater; and Downey Construction LLC., of Oklahoma City.

Base bids ranged from $3,552,795 to $4,506,306. Several additional alternates also were part of the bidding process for various options.

Add Alt 1a) for demo and removal of existing perimeter fencing — Estimates ranged between $500 and $6,000

Add Alt 1b) for new 5-foot chain link fence — Estimates ranged between $23,340 and $32,503

Add Alt 2) for basketball sports lighting — Estimates ranged between $19,000 and $31,000

Add Alt 3) for Pickleball sports lighting — Estimates ranged between $20,000 and $30,000

Add Alt 4) for additional water fountains — Estimates ranged between $4,500 and $24,000

The park

The large wooden play area at the 3.5-acre park was razed in December to make way for the new design.

According to the final parks design, the new playground will include an area at the north end for younger children (2 to 5 years old); an area to the south for children age five to 12.

The new design is designated as a universal playground, meaning inclusion for children of all abilities and ages.

“The playground will be designed to be socially and physically inclusive and provide everyone the opportunity to participate more independently and equally,” the document reads. “All safety surfacing will be solid, to allow citizens of all abilities to have full access.”

Other new features include a new large shelter, a smaller shelter at the skate park, a new basketball court and development of a multi-purpose sports field, which can double as a location for outdoor movie nights and other entertainment, the document states.

According to the Parks Design document, estimated cost for the KidSpace project from beginning (clearing away the old structure) to completion was $1,744,249.62, plus various options for the playground surfacing, which were estimated at $35,233 for engineered wood fiber or $310,046 for concrete. It should be noted the estimate in the final parks design packet developed and released in November 2017 does not consider or include current inflation or the rising cost of supplies and labor.

More background

Work on the Parks Master Plan was started in 2015 and was finalized in 2017.

Last summer Shawnee City Commissioners approved an amendment to contract for consultant services with PDG Planning Design Group to develop a larger scope of design, incorporating all elements of the master plans for KidSpace Park and Woodland Veterans Park into construction documents.

The amendment included accompanying site elements, such as pavement, fencing, site lighting, buildings, aquatic features, and other components.

According to that document, the total amended contract was not to exceed $515,000 for all services (original contract — $207,500; amendment — $307,500).

The board unanimously voted to allow staff time to assess the bids and make a recommendation.

Watch for updates.

