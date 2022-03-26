COCAA grant-writing program receives $82,000 in Avedis funds

The Avedis Foundation just awarded an $82,788.73 grant to the Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA) to help nonprofits with their grant-writing efforts. Assistance includes research, preparation and submission of grant applications.

COCAA Community Grant Writer Sara Dame works closely with partner agencies to help organizations understand and navigate through grant-related requests and requirements.

Over the past year Dame has completed the requirements to obtain the Grant Professional Certified (GPC) credential as a GPC practitioner. The GPC credential is designed to identify individuals with broad-based knowledge and real-world experience in the field of grantsmanship.

“I am excited to continue this program that helps local nonprofits increase their capacity to provide crucial services to improve the health, wellness and quality of life in Pottawatomie County and the surrounding communities,” Dame said.

Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said Dame is sought out and valued by her peers being viewed as a person with the utmost character and work ethic.

“Sara has worked persistently to build and develop a knowledge base utilizing her skills and services in the nonprofit sector,” she said.

By continuing to invest in this position, Laster said Avedis provides an additional professional capacity-building service to local nonprofits.

“We are especially proud of Sarah being named one of six Grant Professional Certified practitioners in the state of Oklahoma,” Laster said. “This grant is an excellent investment for our foundation and our community.”

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.